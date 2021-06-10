Nutley, NJ man hit pedestrian and faked a carjacking, police say

LYNDHURST — A Nutley man struck a woman with his vehicle, fled the area, and then called police to report a fake carjacking, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday.

Samuel Torres, 37, was arrested Wednesday and is charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in serious bodily injury, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, hindering apprehension, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lyndhurst police responded Tuesday night to a report of a motor vehicle accident near the intersection of Grant and Valley Brook Avenues. They located a 56-year-old female lying on the side of the roadway with multiple injuries. According to police, video recovered from the area showed that the victim was struck by a silver sedan that drove away from the scene.

The victim was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center where she remains in critical but stable condition.

A short time after police responded to the scene, authorities say, Torres contacted Lyndhurst police and reported that he was assaulted and knocked unconscious, and when he awoke, his car — a 2017 silver Toyota Camry — was missing.

An investigation determined that Torres was operating his vehicle at the time of the hit-and-run collision, and that he fabricated the carjacking report in an effort to conceal the crime.

Torres is scheduled for an initial court appearance on June 23.

