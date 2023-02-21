Now dolphins are turning up dead on NJ shores (Opinion)

Over the weekend, three dolphins washed up and died after floundering in shallow water in Sandy Hook Bay.

Dolphins, just like whales, are marine mammals that use echolocation to navigate and feed.

So the constant deafening pounding on the ocean floor caused by construction ships mapping the ocean floor might have something to do with this.

They are pounding the ocean bottom to make way for huge concrete pilings that will support the numerous and massive wind turbines off the coast of New Jersey and elsewhere.

The ship has been tracked all week off the shore doing its job. That "job" is likely the reason for these marine mammals struggling, dying and washing up on our beaches, according to some experts and opponents of the project.

Sunday a rally was held on the boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach to rally support to get King Murphy to halt the project long enough to see if this is what is killing the marine mammals.

Congressman Jeff Van Drew and others spoke to a crowd of hundreds of concerned residents, fishermen and environmental activists to pledge their support in trying to stop this from happening.

People who live at the shore and visit and cherish it as a natural resource are obviously passionate about saving every bit of it.

They are fighting powerful forces with lots of money and the ginned-up zealotry of the climate change religious cult. It won't be an easy fight unless one of those whales washes up on King Murphy's back lawn.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

