Nothing like tinned fish to start your holiday meal off right

As you may remember, I've had some issues over the years over buying fish in a can.

Although I have no plans on slowing down as fish in a can, or "tinned fish," is delicious. We don't have to harp on the health benefits as fish is certainly one of the best foods for you.

For me, it's really about taste and presentation. Over the weekend I discovered a new tinned fish.

Garfish.

Photo via Bill Spadea and Canva

As the store owner explained, it's kind of a cross between a sardine and an anchovy. The right amount of saltiness, texture and a strong but not overly fishy taste. The fish is good enough to eat right out of the can.

The one I purchased came packed in olive oil with a little heat. I served it on a slice of a small baguette with a bit of a creamy brie-like cheese that was on the strong side. Topped with some hot (very hot) peppers that we got from our friends John and Tracey who have a farm in Hunterdon County.

Photo via Bill Spadea

The peppers are packed in a mason jar with just olive oil and salt. The toothiness of the crusty bread combined with the creaminess of the cheese, the saltiness and smooth taste of the garfish and the heat of the peppers came together as one of the best appetizers I've put together.

