‘Not a family barbeque’ — Gloucester, NJ cops bust massive pool party at home

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A homeowner and a party organizer were charged in connection with throwing a huge large party in a backyard pool.

Police Chief David Harkins said police were called Sunday to a house on Poplar Avenue in the Blenheim section for loud music at a pool party. Officers found a security team that had been hired to work a pool party event, numerous cars parked around the neighborhood.

Police used a sound level meter to determine that loud music was being played at a level that violated the township's noise ordinance.

The party was shut down and police from neighboring towns helped disperse the crowd.

Quade Houston, 31, was charged with violating zoning and property maintenance ordinances.

The organizer of the party, Beverly Houston, 57, of Blackwood, was charged with maintaining a nuisance as well as violations of zoning and property maintenance ordinances.

Party in a quiet neighborhood

Harkins did not disclose if a fee was charged to attend the party or the relationship between Quade Houston and Beverly Houston.

"The situation is volatile and troublesome for the officers who are tasked with keeping the peace, while safely dispersing a large crowd in a residential neighborhood that is not designed to handle this," Harkins said. "This is not a family barbeque or get-together. They are using their home to run an entertainment business. We will use all of our resources to keep the peace in this neighborhood."

Beverly runs a business called Kay's Way, which promises "the perfect venue for pool parties birthdays and celebrations."

