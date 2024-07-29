Loud family scares off accused home invader in Bergen County, NJ

🚨 A Texas man was arrested and charged in a failed home invasion

NORWOOD — An armed invasion did not go as planned for the suspect because the victims’ screams sent the gunman fleeing into a wooded area in Bergen County, where police found him a short time later on Saturday afternoon.

On July 27, just before 12:30 p.m., officers from the Norwood Police Department responded to a 911 call about an armed home invasion at a residence on Impatiens Way, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officers found the family; two adults and their children who were confronted by an armed, masked man who entered their garage, the prosecutor’s office said.

They said the suspect pointed a gun at them, announcing the robbery, and threatening them.

The victims began to scream so loud that they scared the suspect off, and he fled into a nearby wooded area, police said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted Norwood police.

They found and arrested Jisun Park, 40, of Carrollton, Texas.

Detectives also recovered items believed to be utilized by the suspect during the armed home invasion. That included a handgun, which was determined to be a pellet gun manufactured in the style of a Glock handgun.

Park was charged with first-degree armed robbery, second-degree armed burglary, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, third-degree possession of a weapon, and fourth-degree aggravated assault.

He remains in the Bergen County Jail pending a first court appearance in Hackensack.

