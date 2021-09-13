Northfield, NJ school transforms pile of rocks for community enjoyment

Months and months ago, I noticed one of our Northfield neighbors, the Y.A.L.E. School, clearing a patch of land.

Later they brought in what looked like a big truckload of big rocks.

"What are they doing?" I continually wondered.

Finally, in the last week, my questions have been answered.

Get our free mobile app

By the way, the Y.A.L.E. School is located on Burton Avenue in Northfield. It's "in our backyard" at Townssquare Media, and it backs up to one of my favorite place, Birch Grove Park.

According to their website, the school "serves students 5 to 21 years of age with one or a combination of emotional, behavioral, social, or learning disabilities."

So, what did they build?

It's a Labyrinth! For not only the school, but the entire community.

JK

(Right now, you're probably thinking, "A Labyrinth. What is that? I remember hearing about Labyrinths somewhere, sometime...")

Congratulations! You're exactly where I was when I saw the word, Labyrinth!

According to Merriam-Webster, a Labyrinth is " a place that has many confusing paths or passages : maze."

Not to worry, though, the Labyrinth in Northfield has the meaning all spelled out in a nice little sign.

Among other things, the Labrinth can be used as a psychological tool "for contemplation and emotional wellness." Unlike a maze, it' not designed to "trick you." There is one path and how you choose to tackle it is up to you.

JK

If you're still stuck and aren't quite certain how to use the Labrynth, there are some tips included on another sign. Basically, though, you're invited to use the Labrynth how you see fit to help you reach "personal enlightenment."

JK

What a cool thing to do for the community, right? I don't know any other town that has it's own Peach Labyrinth!

There was an official opening and ribbon cutting last week:

Kudos to the Y.A.L.E. School for this great addition to our community!

SOURCE: Y.A.L.E School and Merriam-Webster

See 20 Ways America Has Changed Since 9/11 For those of us who lived through 9/11, the day’s events will forever be emblazoned on our consciousnesses, a terrible tragedy we can’t, and won’t, forget. Now, two decades on, Stacker reflects back on the events of 9/11 and many of the ways the world has changed since then. Using information from news reports, government sources, and research centers, this is a list of 20 aspects of American life that were forever altered by the events of that day. From language to air travel to our handling of immigration and foreign policy, read on to see just how much life in the United States was affected by 9/11.

Tell us Where You're From Without Telling Us Where You're From South Jersey Residents Describe Their Cities and Towns