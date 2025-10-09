☑️ Republicans return to Wildwood Friday to support Jack Ciattarelli

NORTH WILDWOOD — Wildwood is going red again. This time for a Republican rally roaring back to the same Jersey Shore hotspot where Donald Trump once drew a sea of MAGA faithful.

on Friday, the Cape May Regular Republican Organization hosts their "America First — Return to the Wildwoods Rally" at the Seaport Pier in North Wildwood from 4 to 7 p.m. Unlike the previous events, there is no advance ticketing, with a much smaller crowd.

Trump hosted a rally at the Wildwood Convention Center in January 2020 just before the pandemic set in, that drew an estimated 15,000 people. As a candidate, Trump appeared at a rally on the beach in May 2024. Depending on the count, anywhere from 20,000 to 100,000 came to the event or were in Wildwood that day.

North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello is looking forward to being the first speaker and welcoming Republicans to his city.

"I'm very excited about it. The main purpose of the rally is to support Jack Ciattarelli for governor," Rosenello said. "I have had a lot of experience with Democrat governance in New Jersey over the past few years and I really believe it's time for a change and to get some new blood and some new ideas into Trenton."

Ciattarelli is expected to address the crowd along with Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J. 2nd District, conservative media personality Benny Johnson, Cape May County GOP Chairman Mike Donohue, conservative organizer Scott Pressler and Assemblyman Paul Kanitra, R-Ocean.

"We have got one hell of a lineup planned," Kanitra told New Jersey 101.5. "I'm just grateful to be a part of it, and it only makes sense that it's in Wildwood, which is where President Trump had close to 100,000 people on the beach."

Republicans push turnout message amid divided base

With expectations that over 50% of eligible voters will decide not to cast a ballot in this year's election, the freshman legislator hopes to deliver a message of the importance of casting a ballot.

"My intent is to rile everybody up, get everybody else to rile their friends and family up and make sure that we turn out the vote," Kanitra said.

But what about those Republicans not pleased with their choice of candidate?

"This is a very clear equation. If you are a conservative, if you are a Republican, if you like President Trump, if you dislike Governor Murphy and his policies, you not turning out to vote is a de facto vote for a liberal, progressive Democrat that will take this state in an incredibly horrible path. So the only answer is to turn out and vote against that," Kanitra said.

Kanitra said there are rumors of a "special guest" making an appearance but says he does not know who it could be. The White House had not released the Friday schedule for Trump or Vice President J.D. Vance as of Thursday afternoon. Trump is expected to travel to the Middle East for the final steps in the peace agreement between Hamas and Israel.

Rosenello said that semi-retired Fox reporter Steve Doocy will be reporting from the event on Friday. His son is White House correspondent Peter Doocy.

