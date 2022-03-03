NORTH PLAINFIELD — A borough resident was shot dead Tuesday night, according to police, who along with Somerset County authorities are now looking for a motive and anyone who might have been involved.

A release from the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday identified the victim as Steve Camino, 26, of Grove Street.

That street was where North Plainfield police officers found Camino wounded, the release said, upon responding to a 911 call just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. CPR was performed until EMS personnel arrived and transported Camino to a trauma center, where he was pronounced dead.

Get our free mobile app

Prosecutors said an autopsy would be performed by the Northern Regional Medical Examiner's Office.

Investigators have not yet established a motive, and said they are working to identify those who might have been responsible.

Potential witnesses or individuals with more information are asked to call the prosecutor's office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100, North Plainfield police at 908-769-2937, or the Somerset County Crime Stoppers tip line at 888-577-TIPS (8477).

Anonymous reports, including pictures and video, can also be submitted through the STOPit app, which can be downloaded for free using the access code SOMERSETNJ.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

2022 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge photos More than 6,000 people took the plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 26, 2022 to raise more than $2 million for the Special Olympics New Jersey.

New Jersey's new legislative districts for the 2020s Boundaries for the 40 legislative districts for the Senate and Assembly elections of 2023 through 2029, and perhaps 2031, were approved in a bipartisan vote of the Apportionment Commission on Feb. 18, 2022. The map continues to favor Democrats, though Republicans say it gives them a chance to win the majority.