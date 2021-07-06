North Brunswick, NJ cop gets trapped after car hits his SUV

NORTH BRUNSWICK — A police officer's vehicle was struck on Route 1 as he was investigating a crash Sunday night.

The officer was parked on the right shoulder of the northbound lanes under the Route 130 overpass when he was struck just before 11 p.m., according to North Brunswick police Capt. Brian Hoiberg.

The officer called for assistance and had to be extricated from the SUV.

Hoiberg said the officer was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

He did not disclose the name of the officer or whether the driver who struck the officer stayed at the scene or was charged.

