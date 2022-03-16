A man who has already been ordered to stop caring for any patients has been charged for performing physical therapy without a license, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

North Bergen resident Kim Pozharsky has never been licensed to practice physical therapy in New Jersey, but he's been doing exactly that as CEO and founder of Personal Care Professionals, formerly of Edgewater, officials said.

The investigation dates back to April 19, 2021, when detectives received a tip about the sports rehabilitation and medical wellness center.

Pozharsky was processed on March 14 for three counts of third-degree unlicensed practice of physical therapy, and released on his own recognizance pending a future court hearing.

According to the prosecutor's office, the 48-year-old has been previously disciplined by the New Jersey State Board of Physical Therapy Examiners, barred from holding himself out to the public as a physical therapist or participating in any aspect of the care or treatment of a patient.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.