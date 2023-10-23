North Bergen, NJ man arrested after boy, 11, was run over in crosswalk

🚨 A Ford Explorer was captured on video hitting a boy inside a crosswalk

🚨 A North Bergen man faces numerous charges and summons in the incident

NORTH BERGEN — An arrest was made in a hit-and-run crash that left an 11-year-old hurt.

North Bergen police said Julio Seoane-Alamo, 57, of North Bergen, ran the stop sign at Hudson Avenue at 76th Street on Oct. 17. The boy was halfway across the crosswalk when a gray Ford Explorer knocked him to the ground.

Numerous charges and summons

The department posted a video of the incident captured by a nearby residential camera in an effort to locate the driver.

Police did not disclose a reason why the driver didn't stop or what led to his arrest.

Seoane-Alamo is charged with assault by auto, endangering the welfare of a child, and endangering an injured victim.

He also received traffic citations for disregarding a stop sign, reckless driving, failure to yield to a pedestrian with the right of way, leaving the scene of an accident (involving personal injury), and failure to report an accident.

Before the arrest, the boy’s father spoke to ABC 7 Eyewitness News and said his son Carlos was upset and no longer comfortable walking to school.

Julio Seoane-Alamo Julio Seoane-Alamo (North Bergen Police) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Farmer's Almanac says snow, rain expected to kick off 2024 in NJ The latest Farmers' Almanac forecast for New Year's Day 2024 is in, and it doesn't look good for New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

After 83 years, beloved NJ diner abruptly forced to shutter doors Remembering the Gateway Diner in Westville, South Jersey. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant