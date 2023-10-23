North Bergen, NJ man arrested after boy, 11, was run over in crosswalk
🚨 A Ford Explorer was captured on video hitting a boy inside a crosswalk
🚨 A North Bergen man faces numerous charges and summons in the incident
NORTH BERGEN — An arrest was made in a hit-and-run crash that left an 11-year-old hurt.
North Bergen police said Julio Seoane-Alamo, 57, of North Bergen, ran the stop sign at Hudson Avenue at 76th Street on Oct. 17. The boy was halfway across the crosswalk when a gray Ford Explorer knocked him to the ground.
Numerous charges and summons
The department posted a video of the incident captured by a nearby residential camera in an effort to locate the driver.
Police did not disclose a reason why the driver didn't stop or what led to his arrest.
Seoane-Alamo is charged with assault by auto, endangering the welfare of a child, and endangering an injured victim.
He also received traffic citations for disregarding a stop sign, reckless driving, failure to yield to a pedestrian with the right of way, leaving the scene of an accident (involving personal injury), and failure to report an accident.
Before the arrest, the boy’s father spoke to ABC 7 Eyewitness News and said his son Carlos was upset and no longer comfortable walking to school.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Farmer's Almanac says snow, rain expected to kick off 2024 in NJ
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
After 83 years, beloved NJ diner abruptly forced to shutter doors
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
History of the M&M: How each amazing color came to be
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant