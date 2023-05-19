NJ man charged with paying kids to sexually expose themselves online

⚫ NJ man is accused of paying kids to expose themselves

⚫ A long list of charges has been filed against him

⚫ Officials continue to remind parents of online risks

PARAMUS — A Bergen County man has been charged with instructing children to expose their naked bodies in exchange for money, then taking screenshots of the encounters.

Edward Torres, 23, of North Arlington, used the internet to view, download, possess, and distribute items depicting nude and/or sexually explicit children, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

Torres is also accused of engaging in live, one-on-one web chats with the children that involved sexually explicit dialogue, where he instructed the kids to expose their naked intimate body parts in exchange for payment. He also took screenshots of the young victims, investigators said.

Torres would instruct the children to send him sexually explicit images and videos of themselves, Musella said.

Police say Torres concealed and attempted to destroy evidence.

Torres was arrested in Paramus on Thursday and charged with first-degree production of child pornography, second-degree distribution of child pornography, third-degree possession of child pornography, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree debauching the morals of a child, and third-degree hindering apprehension of oneself.

He is being held in the Bergen County jail pending a first court appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Any parent or guardian who believes their child received inappropriate communications from the following social media sites, may contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Tips Line at 201-226-5532.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.