Nobody beats the Wiz commercial from the 90s

Remember Nobody Beats the Wiz stores? At one time the chain, headquartered in Carteret, boasted 94 stores throughout the Northeast but filed for bankruptcy in 1998 and went out of business for good in 2003.

PC Richards and Son bought the name and if you go to thewiz.com , it redirects you the PC Richards and Son website (but welcomes you as a “Nobody Beats the Wiz” customer).

This commercial from the 90s made me nostalgic not only because of the store, but because of the brands it advertised: I bought my first home computer (a Compaq) at the Nobody Beats the Wiz on Route 1 in Lawrenceville. It came preloaded with Prodigy, CompuServe, and AOL (kids, ask your parents). I also bought my first big screen TV there, back when those types of TVs were about three feet deep.