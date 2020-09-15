Turns out if a global pandemic does battle with a zombie apocalypse, the global pandemic wins.

There will be no Zombie Walk in Asbury Park this year. Organizers were smart enough to realize there was no way to do a socially distanced zombie parade. After all, the scariest thing about zombies is when they move in to swarm you. On their Facebook page they made the announcement, including the explanation, “we must remain overly cautious if we are to keep this very real virus from resuming its spread.”

So a virtual zombie walk? Hmmm. Forgive me if I have my doubts. Obviously you can’t blame them for trying to keep the fun alive. But the infectious good times of the zombie walks came from the energy of like-minded people gathered together up close and personal. Seeing the gore over Zoom won’t be much different than watching a zombie movie. But their hearts (and all their other dripping organs) are in the right place.

Details are scarce. Plans are still being brainstormed. (Mmmmm, brains.) One commenter mentioned still applying a charity angle. I could sink my teeth into that!

More than once the Asbury Park Zombie Walk has made it into the Guinness Book of World Records for the biggest zombie walk. In 2010 they achieved the honor with 4,093 zombie walkers. Then they won again in 2013 with 9,592. As you know you can’t keep a zombie down. They come back, as will this fun event next year I’m sure.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.