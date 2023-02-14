No Valentine this year? How to celebrate pal-entines day in NJ

So we’ve heard of Galentine’s day and that’s just a day for women who aren’t hooked up with men to enjoy the day without feeling sorry for themselves. Most sources say that the term was coined by Amy Poehler on a Parks & Rec episode.

And that’s cute for girls who ma be feel sorry for themselves, but what about your best friend of the opposite sex? Or what if you and a group of people of 1,000 different genders want to hang out together on Valentine’s Day but none of you is coupled up?

That’s why “Palentines Day” is a better idea. And here are some things you can do with your, not-so-significant others that will be fun and not have you feeling left out of the Valentine's Day fun.

Townsquare Media NJ photo illustration Townsquare Media NJ photo illustration loading...

Play hooky or make plans to get into the office late that day and go for brunch. Palentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to try out that brunch spot you have been hearing about. Eat everything you would never normally eat. Try out some new stuff and eat all the fattening stuff French toast, whipped cream, pancakes stuffed with God knows what. Mimosas. You get it.

A dinner party is a great way to gather all your friends around one table and devour some delicious homemade munch.

Show off those cooking skills and enjoy a stress-free, cheap night in.

Or if you’re not in the mood to cook or just aren’t good at it, make it a potluck.

Valentines day hearts on wooden background seb_ra loading...

Take a leisurely stroll down someplace that could be considered romantic but just don’t make it that way. Go to downtown Princeton or to Lambertville and window shop.

Or go antiquing. Wander around Cookman Avenue in Asbury Park and pick up some crystals or vintage clothing to add to your wardrobe.

Do a self-care day: Take the day to pamper yourselves with facials, massages, and other relaxing activities. Or do a yoga class with a few friends.

Valentines day with red roses, wine and chocolate Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Who says wine is only for couples? Take a wine tour in the Cape May area: Visit some of the local wineries in this beautiful coastal region and sample some of the local vintages. Ignore the couples Google eyeing each other, and just enjoy the scenery the day, and of course the wind.

Go see a non-romantic movie. Horror, psychological thriller, or even something from a genre that you have never been interested in. challenge yourself to do something fun, cool unique and not lovey-dovey with your friends.

