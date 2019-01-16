The Ashford, a new bar in Jersey City, was welcomed with nasty accusations of being racist. Funny considering the owner says they are priding themselves on inclusivity. It all comes down to a sign that was put up for one day on their soft opening. A dress code sign.

The sign let people know the attire was to be upscale business casual. Then came this list of specifics.

No oversized jeans or shirts

No head gear

No ball caps

No work boots

No gym sneakers

No shorts or athletic apparel

No sweatpants or cargos

No jogger pants

No oversized jewelry/chains

No sleeveless shirts

No sunglasses

No camouflage

No low or baggy pants

No headphones

Belts must be worn with pants

Naturally, people who see racism in every square inch of the universe decided this was a racist policy and they were trying to keep people of color out of their establishment. Why? NJ.com reports some are seeing references to oversized jewelry, low pants and head gear as particularly racist and exclusionary . So I have a question for these people. Are you saying only black people wear their pants low? Only black people sport oversized jewelry and head gear? Then YOU’RE the ones stereotyping and being racist! If this is the only image you have of black people then you have a problem.

The owner Kenny Caulfield says everyone is welcome. “It’s about diversity. Everybody’s welcome. Have you ever seen the show ‘Cheers?’ That’s my mantra, everybody should know your name, it should be a home.” In fact the same ownership has another establishment called Six26 Rooftop & Lounge. You know what it’s named for? June 26, the date the Supreme Court ruled gay marriage constitutional. It’s a gay bar. Yeah, really sounds like they discriminate, right? Give me a break!

If you’re going to look for racism everywhere then you’re minimizing the true cases of racism that sadly still exist in this country. Or another way of putting it, if everything is racist then nothing is racist.

