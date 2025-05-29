There's been a lot of media hype over the cancellation of the Bruce Springsteen tribute band No Surrender from their gig May 30 at Riv's Hub in Toms River over comments Bruce Springsteen made in England about President Trump. Each side telling their side to different outlets.

Last night, the two sides spoke on The Steve Trevelise show on New Jersey 101.5.

No Surrender band leader Brad Hobicorn, along with keyboard player Chad Goldfarb and guitar/harmonica Ralph Notaro were in studio performing the songs "No Surrender" and "My City Of Ruins" live to promote their new gig at The Headliner on Friday, June 6, when Tony Rivoli, owner of Riv's Toms River Hub, who cancelled the original date, called in to clear the air on his end.

Listen to the on-demand show here:

Toms River restaurant owner speaks with band he canceled

"I have no issues whatsoever. My issue was never with the band," said Rivoli. "Unfortunately, it just morphed into something that's actually ridiculous."

The two have talked since then.

Hobicorn replied: "As I saw things going out of control — because I was feeling it as you were — so the whole thing was let's just move on, you do what you do to run your business as to what you see fit, and I do what I do to protect my band and their livelih ood and we move forward and that's it."

Rivoli then responded with another possible date for the ban, perhaps in fall or winter.

"These are my weak months now, the summertime. We don't do great in the summertime because everybody wants to be out there drinking. We start getting some football all the way through until about this time of the year. I would love to have you guys play. I never had an issue with you or your band and you were always a gentleman with me, Brad."

The call ended with Rivoli congratulating the guy on the success they are having and Hobicorn responded with how hard the band has worked to get here, but this whole event elevated things.

See "No Surrender" Friday, June 6 at The Headliner in Neptune.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are his own.

