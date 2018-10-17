No one won Mega Millions, but there’s always Powerball

TRENTON — No one won the jackpot from Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot, setting up the second-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history for Friday night with an annuity value of $868 million (cash $494 million).

The numbers drawn on Tuesday night were: 03-45-49-61-69, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 5.

The New Jersey Lottery said one ticket worth $1 million was sold at a 7-Eleven in Cedar Knolls for matching all five white balls.

Seven tickets were also sold that matched four of the five white balls and the gold Mega Ball drawn worth $10,000 each.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since July 24.

The jackpot jumped to $667 million during the day on Tuesday thanks to increased ticket sales for the multistate game. The chance of matching all six numbers and taking home the grand prize is one in 302.5 million.

A 2016 Powerball jackpot with an annuity value of $1.586 billion was the largest jackpot ever offered. It was won by three ticket holders in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Wednesday night's Powerball is formidable, but not quite that large, with an annuity value of $345 million and a cash value of $199 million.

