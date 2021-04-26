No one wants to be behind this truck

I saw this on 78 a few mornings ago. We’ve all heard of the ‘Final Destination’ movie franchise where death catches up with people who cheated it in one bizarre way or another. Everyone who saw these movies was avoiding this truck like the plague.

I don’t know what this monstrously long, heavy thing even is strapped to this guy’s rig. All I know is it’s longer than the entire bed of the truck carrying it and extends over the cab and beyond the back end. Is it safe? Probably. But we all could imagine those too few straps snapping and we all moved over accordingly.

Click here for some comically over-the-top carnage that can happen when a strap on a truck breaks.

While I tried finding statistics for deaths caused by flying cargo, I couldn’t come up with any solid numbers. But I did find the odds of dying in other strange ways. I would have to think the odds of being killed by something falling off a truck are just as unlikely as some of these scenarios.

The odds of being killed by a falling coconut are 1 in 250,000,000

You have even less chance of dying from a shark attack which stands at 1 in 300,000,000.

Here’s a cool one. The odds of a left-handed person dying by using a right-handed product and something going fatally wrong? 1 in 4,400,000.

That’s still more likely than being killed by lightning which is 1 in 10,000,000.

Your odds of dying by falling out of bed are 1 in 2,000,000. This one hits home considering we learned recently my broadcast partner Bill Doyle has a chronic falling out of bed problem.

With all the see something say something ads you still have a better chance of dying from a snake bite at 1 in 3,500,000 than being killed in a terrorist strike at 1 in 9,300,000.

Like I said, that truck in the picture was probably safe. But when you were right behind it it felt like 1 in 2.

