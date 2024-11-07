No matter who you voted for, immigration a unifying issue in NJ (Opinion)

We opened up the phone lines two days after the election to ask how Kamala Harris voters were feeling after the loss. One caller stood out to me.

Maria called and proclaimed that she was a proud Kamala voter along with her entire family. That said, when I asked what her expectations and hopes were for President Trump, she was clear that she hoped he would solve the current immigration crisis.

We found common ground on the fact that the nation is overrun by illegal migrants. Maria shared her thoughts on the large, luxury hotels in New York City that are currently occupied by illegal migrants.

It's something that I've talked about for years. This current administration aside, which opened the floodgates for millions of illegal aliens — many of whom are convicted and suspected criminals — to pour into our country, we have a legal immigration problem.

We are a nation of immigrants and it's one of our strengths. But when government legitimatizes illegal immigration, then it hurts those who are trying to go through the legal process. My sister-in-law is from Venezuela and had to go through a decade and thousands of dollars to become a legal citizen.

We need to streamline the legal process and empower those who want to work, raise a family, buy a house and contribute productively to our American melting pot.

The first step is to close the border and weed out the criminals and cartels.

Then we need to save the kids who are victims of human trafficking.

It's time to militarize the American border and shut down the cartel traffic immediately.

It's also time to end the magnet of the "sanctuary state" policies, which only serve to embolden and empower the human traffickers.

We can secure our border, end the crisis of illegal immigration and create a pathway for legal immigration for those families truly looking for a better life for them and their children.

Donald Trump is the answer and he is ready, willing and able to get the job done.

