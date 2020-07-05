No, Gov. Murphy’s daughter isn’t having an indoor wedding in NJ

FLORHAM PARK — A borough wedding venue has shot down a "persistent" rumor that Gov. Phil Murphy's 20-year-old daughter was planning an indoor wedding reception this month, which would be at odds with the state's continued suspension of indoor dining amid the pandemic.

The Park Savoy Estate said the rumor was "false and patently untrue," in a statement Friday on the venue's Facebook page.

Mentions of the fictitious wedding reception were tweeted in response to the governor's July 2 announcement that the capacity on outdoor gathering was being raised, as anticipated, to 500 people, effective Friday.

Emma Murphy is an undergrad student at University of Virginia, according to previous family biographies. The Murphy family also includes three sons — Josh, Charlie and Sam.

Earlier in New Jersey's first public health emergency, a different member of Murphy's administration announced his own daughter's summer wedding had been postponed.

State Police Superintendent Patrick Callahan said at the April 1 daily briefing that he and his wife had to break the news to their daughter the night before, saying it was "not an easy phone call to make."

"Her reaction was one that you can well imagine of heartbreak but that’s how important this is. The bridal shower, the invitations, all those things that every young woman should have the ability to experience – and I share it with you. I know it’s personal but it’s beyond personal. It’s about every single resident in this state who needs to step up and stay home," Callahan said at the time.

The Park Savoy Estate also was mentioned at a state briefing earlier in the pandemic, for donating meals to front line healthcare workers.

The Park Savoy, Park Chateau and Nanina's in the Park are all co-owned by Joe and Barry Maurillo and Vito Cucci.

Collectively, the properties catered roughly 2,000 meals a week for workers at St. Barnabas Medical Center, Clara Maass Medical Center, and the Morristown Medical Center, in addition to meals sent to local police, according to Murphy at the April 29 daily briefing.

More from New Jersey 101.5: