No cap: These are NJ’s most searched slang terms for 2024

A true sign of growing older is looking up the newest slang terms that the “kids” are saying. It can be an eye-opening and humbling thing to do.

At least, that’s how I felt reading this study.

The folks at Unscramblerer looked at Google trends from January to October 2024 to find the most searched-for terms in the Garden State.

I’ll fully admit some of these gave me pause. I was much happier before I learned about “hawk tuah,” but we’ll get there. See how many of these you know.

Most googled slang in New Jersey

1. Demure

2. Sigma

3. Skibidi

4. Sobriquet

5. Schmaltz

6. Oeuvre

7. Katz

8. Hawk Tuah (Ew!)

9. Preen

10. Caret

While I’m glad to finally know why I’ve been seeing “skibidi” on the internet, I don’t think I’ll be using it any time soon.

Feel free to use these around your “preen” to see how embarrassed they get!

