NJ’s Zombie House is baaaaaack

Just when zombie fans everywhere were going into mourning, there's a happy update.

First the backstory. Antonio Rodrigues is a homeowner in Hawthorne who really likes Halloween and really REALLY likes zombies. What started with one or two of these morbid creatures years ago quickly grew into hordes. Isn't that the way of every good zombie film?

This year, days before Halloween, Rodrigues heard about the township receiving complaints about his display. Apparently the complaints regarded traffic that the house decorations drew. Being a decent guy, with a heavy heart and putting his neighbors above himself he dismantled his amazing display.

"I don't want people to have tickets because of me. I don't want them to be mad," he was quoted on NorthJersey.com.

Then something happened.

They began rising up in his neighborhood. No, not zombies. Fans of zombies. Meaning his neighbors. People declared a Night of Darkness on Sunday. (Good name for a zombie movie, no?) This is where they turned off their own more average displays as a show of support. The sentiment grew. WABC-tv reported the police cleared things up with Rodrigues and explained they were never asking him to take anything down. By Monday a long line of cars wishing he would put his display back up drove past his house to show support and this included police.

So it looks like all ends well for the Zombie House of Hawthorne. Like all true zombies, they'll be back.

