A day after two Central New Jersey municipalities announced they would allow their indoor mask mandates to expire, the state's largest city has announced an extension.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka has extended both that city's indoor mask mandate as well as a vaccine proof to enter many businesses.

Baraka announced the state's toughest local mandates just after Christmas last year.

The Newark mask mandate is extended until Friday, March 4.

Individuals will have to demonstrate proof of vaccination to enter bars, restaurants, entertainment venues, public office buildings, gyms, bowling alleys, conference centers and most other establishments. The mandate applies to anyone five years old and older.

"We need to continue wearing our masks and getting vaccinated, as another form of protection, to remain on this path of progress," Baraka said in a statement.

The data shows that we are heading in the right direction. Our latest three-day test positivity rate, from January 28, shows a rolling average of 5.73 percent. We need to continue wearing our masks and getting vaccinated, as another form of protection, to remain on this path of progress. We will continue to be guided by data, and do what is necessary to prevent further spread to protect the people of Newark, those who work here, and visit. - Newark Mayor Ras Baraka

Baraka was encouraged by the latest COVID metrics, saying "we are heading in the right direction."

The mayor says he is extending the mandate to prevent the closure of businesses or other restrictions that could impact the city's economic recovery.

On Tuesday, the mayors of New Brunswick and East Brunswick announced they were allowing their local indoor mask mandates to expire.

