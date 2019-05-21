NJ’s top 10 favorite diner meals

New Jersey gets a lot of things wrong but one thing it gets right almost 100% of the time is it’s diners. Whether it’s the iconic trailer style diner with the chrome siding, or the newly revamped Greek super diners complete with granite tables and mirrors galore, New Jersey has the best diners in the country, period.

Owing to that, the people who live here know exactly what to order at a diner and are the arbiters of the best diner meals out there. We asked our listeners what the 10 best and most quintessential diner meals are.

Here are the top ten:

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, with gravy and corn on the cob - this traditional American, stick-to-your-ribs meal is what made diners famous in the first place Pork roll egg and cheese - whether you call it pork roll or Taylor ham, this is a New Jersey diner breakfast staple Gyro - OK the Greeks may have invented it, but New Jerseyans have turned it into a uniquely jersey diner meal Open face tuna melt - diner cooks were the first people to come up with the idea of combining everyone’s favorite tuna sandwich with everyone’s favorite grilled cheese sandwich Grilled cheese on rye with tomato - one could argue that the best grilled cheese sandwich is made with white bread but New Jerseyans seem to prefer rye for their classic sandwich. Cause we don’t do things midwesterners do. Chicken croquettes - if you gotta have chicken, this is one of the most popular chicken dishes on any diner menu. Eggs Benedict with hollandaise sauce - hardly anyone ever makes eggs benedict at home, (not to mention the hassle of hollandaise sauce!) so it’s the go-to diner breakfast for many NJ Diner patrons Eggs (any style) with hash browns - I mean, is it actually LEGAL to eat eggs without hashbrowns on the side? Omelette with feta cheese and tomato - again, leave it to the Greeks to find a way to jazz up a plain old omelette. Disco fries - if you’ve had them, you understand. If not, perhaps you’re more well-suited to the Carolinas.

