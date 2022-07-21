NJ’s scream king Patrick Wilson directs ‘Insidious 5’

I don’t know what it is about Patrick Wilson but I have always enjoyed this guy. He’s most known for his roles in the “Insidious” and “Conjuring” franchises, and perhaps that’s what I like. That he doesn’t get hung up on being typecast or wanting to shun horror films to suddenly do Macbeth. He’s unapologetic about his work as he should be.

“Insidious 5” is coming out next year and it picks up 10 years later from where 2 left off with son Dalton heading for college. (3 and 4 were prequels.)

And this one, fans? This one is directed by Wilson himself! It’s a lot of pressure to stay true to the texture of the franchise while no doubt also wanting to leave your own touch.

This is not just the first “Insidious” film Patrick Wilson directs, it’s the first film he’s directing period. IMDB.com lists the project as in pre-production but elsewhere I read it was supposed to have been filming back in spring, so I’m not quite sure where it stands. It’s expected release date however is July 7, 2023.

He doesn’t always do horror. He’s been Nite Owl in “Watchmen,” Lynch in “The A-Team,” King Orm in “Aquaman.” But what I really was blown away by was his portrayal of a smooth photographer with a dark secret in “Hard Candy.”

Actor Patrick Wilson enjoys the Jersey Devil Coaster. (Photo: Six Flags/Kristin Fitzgerald ) Actor Patrick Wilson enjoys the Jersey Devil Coaster. (Photo: Six Flags/Kristin Fitzgerald ) loading...

Also, he’s a Jersey guy, by choice, not birth. Patrick Wilson was born in Norfolk, Virginia, raised in St. Petersburg, Florida but he lives in Montclair, New Jersey with his wife and their two kids.

“Insidious 5”’s filming location is Morristown, New Jersey. Nice to direct and act in a movie and have a 35-minute drive to sleep in your own bed.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The Best Horror Movie From Every Year Counting down a century's worth of monsters, demons and things that go bump in the night.