NJ’s pork roll/Taylor ham debate now comes with a $200,000 prize

Has a lottery ticket ever been so "Jersey"?

Hitting stores on May 1 is a brand new scratch-off ticket from the New Jersey Lottery that has some fun with the classic New Jersey debate: is the classic breakfast meat called pork roll or Taylor ham?

The ticket, titled "The Jersey Debate," is a $5 game. Similar to many scratch-off games, your goal is to match any of the "winning numbers" to "your numbers" that are just below.

But in this game, as a bonus, you can also get paid if you uncover the word "Pork" or "Ham" when revealing "your numbers." Reveal a double dollar sign, and you'll win double the prize shown for that symbol.

New Jersey Lottery New Jersey Lottery loading...

"This is a fun and lighthearted way to celebrate a uniquely New Jersey debate," said James Carey, executive director of the New Jersey Lottery. "We know that people in this state are passionate about their sliced pork naming preferences, and we hope this ticket will bring some joy and excitement to players across the state."

The top prize is $200,000. According to the New Jersey Lottery website, there are three top-prize tickets out there, along with close to 60 tickets worth $5,000 or $2,000. You can also win $500, $100, $50, $20, $10, or a free ticket.

About a quarter of all "The Jersey Debate" tickets are winners.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

25 richest families in America To find out which clans hold the most wealth, Stacker compiled a list of the 25 richest families in America using 2020 data from Forbes