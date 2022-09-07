NJ’s plastic bag explosion — how many ‘reusable’ bags do you have? (Opinion)

Does this picture look familiar?

A local small business owner, Lisa Felise, sent me this pic to point out the absurdity of the bag ban. I can tell you the same thing is happening in my truck. It's outrageous, bad for the environment, and costly.

It's time to end the ban on the great modern convenience of plastic bags.

Many of us are now seeing our pantries, closets, and cars flooded with so-called "reusable" plastic, canvas, and paper bags. Kinda funny, right?

The do-gooders in Trenton and Washington want you to think that using a plastic bag or gassing up your car is going to destroy the planet. Good grief.

NZ Government Consider Banning Single-Use Plastic Bags Getty Images loading...

The earth is not going to melt, not yet at least, but in a few BILLION years who knows what happens when the sun finally gives out.

Meanwhile, we have plenty of landfill space for decades to come and the offending bags are actually the MOST reusable.

Lining trash cans, picking up after pets, sending friends home with leftovers, all with the simple carry-out plastic "Thank You" bag. Actually, the space taken up in landfills INCREASE where bag bans have been implemented.

Amazon Amazon loading...

Let's restore common sense and focus on helping our small business community, homeowners, and consumers. Enough of damaging and unnecessary virtue signaling to placate ignorant radicals.

Bring back the bags.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

