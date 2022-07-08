NJ’s Paul Rudd sends bullied 12-year-old signed Ant-Man helmet

As if we all needed another reason to adore Passaic, NJ’s Paul Rudd, here’s a heartwarming story about him helping out a bullied tween.

Brody Ridder from Colorado had only a few signatures in his yearbook, which was a red flag for his mother, Cassandra. She claims that one of the few notes in her son’s yearbook was, “Hope you make some more friends.”

Cassandra, being the determined mama bear that she is, took to social media to make things right for her son.

The story went viral and New Jersey’s own Paul Rudd took note and befriended Brody.

Rudd not only video called him, he followed up by sending him a personal letter and a signed Ant-Man helmet. Rudd, of course, plays Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in movies like Avengers: Endgame, Captain America: Civil War, and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Take a look at this sweet message:

“To my good friend Brody for when he takes on the world!”

And here's the note he included:

And here’s where my heart fully melts. Cassandra shares what she claims to be an exchange between her son and the "Wet Hot American Summer" actor where he tells Brody that he's a superhero.

I'm not crying... there's just something in my eye!

Rudd isn't the only one who has reached out to Brody.

The cast of the Broadway musical "Dear Evan Hansen," a show all about bullying and navigating your teenage years, invited him to see the show and requested that people add signatures to the tween's yearbook.

If you want to wish Brody well his mom is creating a book with letters sent to him. You can write him here:

Brody Ridder

PO BOX 99

Henderson, CO 80640

