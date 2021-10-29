NJ’s most googled fast food restaurant is startling (Opinion)

New Jersey… I’m not mad… I’m disappointed.

You’re at the top of your game on many things. You have some of the best colleges in the world, you apparently rank high in happiness though some of us doubt that, and you’ve made great strides in women’s healthcare.

The only thing that tops your ability to overtax the hell out of your citizens, is your ability to make great food. This is why I found our most-searched-for fast food place surprising.

Before we get to that, let’s look at your resume:

Bagels

Grace Rowan/ Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley

Round, doughy, and slathered in butter (or cream cheese, or lox, whatever floats your boat), you have mastered the art of bagels. Surely, you have a decent pallet.

Pork Roll

EzumeImages

Yeah, yeah, or "Taylor ham." However, you want to talk about it. New Jersey, you're crushing the competition when it comes to breakfast meats. Slap that pork roll on the aforementioned bagel with some egg and cheese and you've got yourself a great morning.

(#SaltPeppperKetchup)

Cheesesteaks

Photobuff

That’s right, Philadelphia! Your precious cheesesteaks may go by your name, but the best cheesesteak according to Anthony Bourdain is found in the great Garden State. You can read about it here.

Saltwater taffy

master1305

Alright, I don’t actually know anyone who enjoys a piece of saltwater taffy, but it IS a Jersey shore staple. We made it a household name, and therefore it deserves an honorable mention.

This brings me to my point….

A study was done on trends.google.com on the most searched fast food for each state and New Jersey's is straight-up SHOCKING to me.

This user on the New Jersey subreddit said it best: My disappointment is immeasurable and my day is ruined.

Our most searched-for restaurant is Domino's Pizza.

DOMINO'S PIZZA??

I’m sorry, we’re the home to pizza joints like Federicis, Pete and Elda’s, The Cabin, Piccolo’s Trattoria and you fools are googling Domino's??

Jersey, you’re better than this!

Granted, there’s a time and place for late-night order of Domino's, but this was truly a surprising choice for a state known for its amazing pizza. We're not alone though, according to the graphic, 29 other states share Domino's as their most googled fast food restaurant.

Word of advice: next time try googling “Trenton tomato pie,” you'll get some tasty results!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.

Red flags for someone who claims to be from New Jersey