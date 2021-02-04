NJ’s John Travolta reprises ‘Grease’ dance in Super Bowl ad

A lot of people don’t get John Travolta, especially with all that Scientology business. But I always liked him and I think he’s a better actor than he is credited. His best roles are Blowout and White Man’s Burden, movies most never even heard of.

I remember sitting in a movie theater watching Pulp Fiction, a Quentin Tarantino film that helped resurrect Travolta’s career. Fans who loved him in Grease and Saturday Night Fever then suffered through the slim Three Men and a Baby years went nuts during the scene where he gets up to dance with Uma Thurman. The Pulp Fiction audience I sat with literally burst out in applause and cheers when Travolta began dancing.

And dancing again he is.

Check out this Super Bowl ad for Scotts and Miracle-Gro.

It’s a celebrity hodgepodge. You get a little of Martha Stewart who also grew up in New Jersey (Travolta is from Englewood). You have the guy who played Stanley on the office, Leslie David Baker. You also get NASCAR driver Kyle Busch. You even see Emma Lovewell who is one of my favorite Peloton instructors. (Yes I’m doing Peloton; spare me your fat jokes I just started!)

And you have Ella, John Travolta’s 20-year-old daughter. Together they bust out the dance from Grease that Danny and Sandy did to a Sha Na Na song. Only set to different music but the same dance.

What does Martha Stewart think of his moves in the ad set to air during Super Bowl?

“He’s still got it.”

