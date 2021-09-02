NJ’s Ida rain totals include shattered record at Newark Airport

The remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped at least 8 inches of rain across a wide band of New Jersey on Wednesday night, including the obliteration of the all-time rainfall record at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Preliminary totals compiled by the National Weather Service for select locations in New Jersey showed 8.41 inches at EWR, nearly quadrupling the previous record of 2.22 inches set in 1959.

Nearby Harrison, in Hudson County, took on 8.59 inches, according to the NWS.

Get our free mobile app

Across the northern half of the Garden State and along its western edge bordering the Delaware River, the measured rain came fast and furious: Linden at 7.08 inches, Teterboro at 6.92, Caldwell at 6.05, Ewing at 5.43, West Milford at 4.42, Andover at 4.37, Wantage at 3.38, and Somerville at 2.74.

South and east of Trenton, rarely did readings come in above 2 inches.

Final numbers may be revised and must be certified by the National Climactic Data Center to be considered official.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

9 amazing facts about lightning you probably didn’t know

The best outdoor beer gardens at NJ breweries There are more options than ever for enjoying a Garden State crafted beer in an outdoor setting.

New Jersey tied for first place (with Kentucky) with 43% growth in the craft beer scene from 2015 to 2019, according to C+R Research.

The following is a roundup of breweries around the state with scenic, dedicated outdoor seating as weather allows.