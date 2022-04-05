NJ’s hidden talent Brooke Alexx needs your vote on ‘American Song Contest’

Imagine being an unknown and in a competition show where a song you wrote and have to perform is up against famous people doing the same. People like Macy Gray. Stars like Michael Bolton.

Seems like why bother, right?

Well, there’s a show just like this where the famous and the outright unknowns can face off against each other each representing a state in our nation. It’s called “American Song Contest” and it airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Who is representing New Jersey?

Someone not very well known. Brooke Alexx. She’s 26. She grew up in Bergen County in Old Tappan. More recently moved to Nashville with an eye on a music career.

She performed her own original song called “I Don’t Take Pictures Anymore.” And it’s catchy as hell.

She didn’t end up at the top of the heap but came in 5th and was not eliminated. Not bad going up against the professionals like Michael Bolton representing Connecticut and Macy Gray representing Ohio.

Her song had Snoop Dogg mimicking the chorus (I told ya it was catchy) and Kelly Clarkson calling Alexx’s line “Guess I’m just waiting for something worth framing” the best lyric of the night.

Brooke Alexx can stay in the competition and advance if she gets enough votes. Spread the word to help this unknown New Jersey artist take down the Grammy-winning competition and tell people to vote for her on asc.vote.nbc.com under New Jersey.

Because hey, New Jersey’s always been an underdog worth pulling for!

