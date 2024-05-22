NJ’s favorite retro arcade has a new location you will love
My kids are all 90s kids and so they all grew up playing video games and going to arcades. That’s why a trip to an old-time nostalgia arcade is always filled with great memories for me.
So if you are a 90s kid or your kids are, you’ve gotta take a trip to everybody’s favorite retro arcade, Yestercades in Metuchen!
This arcade is a treasure trove of old-school games, packed with some of the best multiplayer beat-em-up games ever made. With Yestercades all-you-can-play timed model, you just buy a wristband or day pass and play to your heart's content!
Housed in an old bank building, the new Yestercades is located right on Metuchen’s main street. The grand opening had lines wrapped around the block, and it’s easy to see why! This huge retro arcade boasts a full row of vintage pinball machines.
But the real draw is the massive collection of retro arcade consoles. And when I say retro, I mean it. They've got some of the earliest video games ever made! They’ve also got more modern classics, like the insanely popular 90s games Spider-Man, Turtles in Time, and the X-Men beat-em-ups.
You'll also find some unique games like Dance Dance Revolution, air hockey, and pool. Check out the big wall stocked with nearly every retro video game you can think of. Grab the game, plug it into the right console, and start playing!
So if you loved arcades as a kid or if you never did, I think it’s time to explore the new Yestercades is a dream come true.
