National Today, a website that says it’s mission is to keep track of fun holidays, says it has the most popular Christmas movie from each of the 50 states. I would encourage you to doubt them.

They offer no methodology for how they arrived at the conclusion that New Jersey’s favorite Christmas movie is Home Alone. Not only is it allegedly the Garden State’s favorite, it is said to be the favorite of thirteen other states as well.

Here’s their handy dandy map showing each state’s most beloved Christmas film.

NationalToday.com

First of all, it’s not the funniest Christmas movie, not when you have stuff like National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and A Christmas Story out there. Nor is it the most touching. I think an angel showing a suicidal man what his life meant to those he affected would take that prize in a little something we call It’s A Wonderful Life.

Not to mention how I had to sit through an irate, prolonged rant from co-worker Kylie Moore about how unfair it is Home Alone is considered a Christmas movie and Die Hard is debated when Home Alone is the kid version of Die Hard. If you’re reading this before Wednesday’s show you might just tune in and treat yourself to an apoplectic meltdown.

Also, how accurate can this map be when it shows Holiday Rush is the favorite movie in Michigan, North Carolina and Maryland. This thing only got a 4.8 rating on IMDB.com. Cabin Boy hit a 5.4 for God’s sake!

