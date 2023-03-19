NJ’s Danny Clinch: Love of music shines through in his awe-inspiring photos

Danny Clinch has a passion for music; he is also a world-class photographer, filmmaker and director. He’s photographed hundreds of album covers from Tupac Shakur to Bruce Springsteen to Fleetwood Mac, to Bjork to Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and so many more. His photographs have appeared in Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, GQ, Esquire and so many more.

You’ve seen Danny on TV on "60 Minutes" as he was shown with Bruce Springsteen photographing him while at home and on tour.

Danny has an amazing bond with those he photographs and he’s also welcoming to those he meets including me. He’s fascinating but humble and quick to accommodate those he is engaged with. His music passion is strong. I’ve seen Danny get up and play his harmonica very well with one of my favorite bands, Tangier’s Blues Band. He seems to have a feeling about the artist, the music and then he captures those images so very well.

Danny was born and raised here in New Jersey, a graduate of Toms River East High School. After high school he attended Ocean County College then headed to the New England School of Photography.

Although his high demand has taken him all over the world, he remains committed to New Jersey, specifically Asbury Park with his Transparent Clinch Gallery. The Gallery located in Asbury Park is a wonderful collection of some of Danny’s best work. I’ve been in there a few times and thoroughly enjoy seeing the images that he has created.

Danny is also an accomplished filmmaker, creating videos and full-length projects for Pearl Jam, Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters and John Mayer to name a few.

Danny Clinch has a powerful impact on the music scene and arts and we are privileged to have him continue his involvement with his home state New Jersey. Take a trip to his Transparent Clinch Gallery in Asbury Park and enjoy the experience.

