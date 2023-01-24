NJ’s beloved M&M’s found to be too divisive

What's Maya Rudolph got that those M&M's spokescandies don't?

A job for one thing.

M&M's have been around since the 1940s and have been made right here in New Jersey for all these years. The Hackensack-based Mars company has had ‘spokescandies’ for the longest times appearing in countless tv commercials.

Then came this Twitter announcement.

Divisive? What? What’s going on here?

Well, there were changes to the brown and green M&M’s characters. Green was given sneakers instead of go-go boots. Brown was given shorter and non-stiletto heels.

Suddenly conservative whack job Tucker Carlson reacted.

M&M’s will not be satisfied until every last cartoon character is deeply unappealing and totally androgynous, until the moment you wouldn’t want to have a drink with any one of them, that’s the goal,” he said. “When you’re totally turned off, we’ve achieved equity. They’ve won.

So is this advertising change real or a marketing ploy? It has ploy written all over it once you learn they're unveiling the Maya Rudolph ads during Super Bowl.

Can't you just see it now? A storyline type ad they keep returning to where by the end of it the spokescandies are back and Rudolph is fired? It’s almost too predictable. So maybe that’s not it.

Whatever they do I hope they get Tucker Carlson to do a cameo in the ads. That would put the whole thing over the top.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

