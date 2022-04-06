NJ’s American Dream inks multiyear concert deal with Live Nation

EAST RUTHERFORD — Rapper Ludacris will kick off the inaugural concert series planned for the American Dream complex at the Meadowlands, in a new partnership the megamall announced with promoter Live Nation on Wednesday.

Specific terms of the agreement were not immediately available, except for American Dream to say it would be a "multi-year" collaboration.

Ludacris, the stage name of actor Christopher Bridges, will perform May 7.

Get our free mobile app

Other acts currently scheduled to perform are rapper J.I., on June 17; DJs and producers Two Friends, June 18; rapper Lil Tjay, July 22; rapper Shek Wes, Aug. 13; and Japanese rockers Band-Maid, Oct. 30, with a release from American Dream saying more would be added.

Also part of the announced lineup will be Barbercon, which Live Nation said is the "premier global festival of the barbering community," at "The Rink" on July 17.

Previously, American Dream hosted what it called the "Amusement Park Takeover" series, which featured DJs such as Tiësto, Steve Aoki, and "Jersey Shore"'s Pauly D.

Tickets for the Live Nation Concert Series at American Dream go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

Barbercon tickets can be purchased at Barbercon.com.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

How the world saw New Jersey — 1940s to 1980s This is how New Jersey saw the world from 1940-to 1980. All these photos are from AP and Getty publications, meaning they were used in a magazine or newspaper. There has been plenty of inventions and history made in New Jersey. Check the photos below.

2021 NJ property taxes: See how your town compares Find your municipality in this alphabetical list to see how its average property tax bill for 2021 compares to others. You can also see how much the average bill changed from 2020. For an interactive map version, click here. And for the full analysis by New Jersey 101.5, read this story.