Rates of violent crime and property crime are on the decline overall in New Jersey, but some spots are incredibly safer than others.

Safewise, an online resource for safety information and tools, is out with its 2022 rankings of the safest municipalities in the Garden State. There is a new No. 1.

Using the latest FBI crime statistics, which include reporting from individual law enforcement agencies, Safewise found that New Jersey's violent crime rate dropped nearly 6% over the year. The property crime rate fell 13%.

When surveyed by Safewise, New Jersey residents said they are most concerned about property crime, followed by violent crime, package theft, and gun violence. Despite a crime-rate decrease, 52% percent of Garden State residents said they feel safe here, compared to 55% of Americans.

Below is a list of the 10 safest cities in New Jersey, according to Safewise. They're all located in the northern half of the state.

Check here for the rankings of more than 200 New Jersey municipalities.

Safewise automatically excludes any municipality with a population below 2,500.

10. Robbinsville Township (Mercer County)

A Robbinsville police cruiser Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ loading...

Population: 14,628

Median Income: $155,107

Violent crime rate (per 1,000 people): 0.1

Property crime rate (per 1,000 people): 3.1

9. Jefferson Township (Morris County)

Jefferson Police Jefferson Police loading...

Population: 20,626

Median Income: $106,892

Violent crime rate (per 1,000 people): 0.4

Property crime rate (per 1,000 people): 2.5

8. Bernards Township (Somerset County)

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Population: 27,130

Median Income: $151,871

Violent crime rate (per 1,000 people): 0.0

Property crime rate (per 1,000 people): 3.0

7. Wanaque (Passaic County)

Wanaque Police Department Wanaque Police Department loading...

Population: 11,828

Median Income: $95,023

Violent crime rate (per 1,000 people): 0.4

Property crime rate (per 1,000 people): 2.1

6. Monroe Township (Middlesex County)

Monroe Township police cruiser Monroe Township Police loading...

Population: 45,653

Median Income: $90,451

Violent crime rate (per 1,000 people): 0.2

Property crime rate (per 1,000 people): 2.5

5. Berkeley Heights Township (Union County)

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Population: 13,371

Median Income: $183,056

Violent crime rate (per 1,000 people): 0.0

Property crime rate (per 1,000 people): 2.5

4. River Vale Township (Bergen County) No. 1 in 2021

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Population: 10,007

Median Income: $153,161

Violent crime rate (per 1,000 people): 0.0

Property crime rate (per 1,000 people): 2.5

3. Hasbrouck Heights (Bergen County)

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Population: 11,988

Median Income: $94,801

Violent crime rate (per 1,000 people): 0.0

Property crime rate (per 1,000 people): 2.4

2. Ringwood (Passaic County)

NJ Botanical Gardens, Ringwood State Forest Ringwood State Forest (Louis C. Hochman / LCHPhoto.com) loading...

Population: 12,177

Median Income: $125,476

Violent crime rate (per 1,000 people): 0.2

Property crime rate (per 1,000 people): 2.1

1. Sparta Township (Sussex County)

Sparta Township Sparta Township loading...

Population: 18,467

Median Income: $138,061

Violent crime rate (per 1,000 people): 0.2

Property crime rate (per 1,000 people): 1.0

Sparta ranks No. 7 on Safewise's list of the safest cities in the nation.

"The police department for a long time, I think, has had a culture of professionalism, community policing, community engagement, and we've been known to be pretty proactive out there," Neil Spidaletto, chief of police for Sparta, told New Jersey 101.5.

Spidaletto said he's been told be detained criminals that they try to avoid Sparta — Route 15 runs through the township.

"It's just nice to be recognized," said Mayor David Smith. "We see a lot nationally, what's going on with the police forces — it is the complete opposite in this township. The love for the police in this township, you can't say enough about it."

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Voting for the 2022 class of the New Jersey Hall of Fame These are the nominees for the 2022 class of the New Jersey Hall of Fame. They come from all walks of live, spanning generations back to the colonial era. The nominees cover the categories of Arts & Letters, Enterprise, Performing Arts & Entertainment, Public Service and Sports.

To vote, visit the Hall of Fame website here.