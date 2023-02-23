NJ’s 10 favorite cocktails: Some you’ve never heard of

New Jersey, the land of diners and Bruce Springsteen, is also known for its love of a good cocktail.

Whether you're from the shore or the city, there's nothing like sipping on a delicious drink and pretending you're not stuck in traffic on the Turnpike.

So, grab a pork roll sandwich, settle in, and let's take a look at some of NJ's favorite cocktails — because if there's one thing we know how to do in Jersey, it's how to drink.

You’re gonna think that some of these drinks are pretty typical for New Jerseyans.

Especially the ones named godmother and godfather. But some of the others are surprises.

Here are New Jersey’s top 10, according to our listeners.

Margarita via Adobe Express Margarita via Adobe Express loading...

We love our Mexican foods in Jersey — and our Mexican drinks. Margaritas are not only number one of the country but they’re also number one in New Jersey. Ingredients include tequila, triple sec and lime juice.

Negroni via Adobe Express Negroni via Adobe Express loading...

A huge trend that began in 2019 that we see no sign of ending anytime soon. Ingredients include gin, vermouth, and Campari, orange rind.

Well, it’s Jersey so — of course!

So simple and goes down smoothly. Ingredients include amaretto and scotch.

Espresso Martini via Adobe Express Espresso Martini via Adobe Express loading...

Espresso Martini

We love our coffee here in jersey.. even at night. Made with various ingredients but here’s Dennis’ recipe: Vanilla, vodka, chocolate, liqueur, Baileys, espresso.

Cosmopolitan via Adobe Express Cosmopolitan via Adobe Express loading...

Cosmopolitan

When they made it famous on "Sex and The City," maybe they meant Jersey City?? Ingredients include vodka, cointreau, cranberry, lime juice, orange or lime peel to garnish.

Manhattan via Google Maps Manhattan via Adobe Express loading...

Manhattan

For that throwback feel, it’s a classic. Ingredients include bourbon, whiskey, sweet vermouth, angostura, bitters, maraschino, cherry.

Old-Fashioned via Adobe Express Old-Fashioned via Adobe Express loading...

Another throwback, New Jerseyans love the drink that gives you that “Mad Men” vibe. Ingredients include bourbon, or rye, sugar cube, bitters, water.

Creamsicle via Adobe Express Creamsicle via Adobe Express loading...

I actually never heard of this, but since our listeners talked about it, I can’t wait to try it. Ingredients include amaretto, and OJ over ice.

Long Island Iced Tea via Adobe Express Long Island Iced Tea via Adobe Express loading...

All of our ex-New Yorker listeners brought this over the bridges and through the tunnels with them. Ingredients include vodka, white rum, silver tequila, gin, triple sec, simple syrup, lemon juice, cola, lemon, wedge.

I mean, with the Laird's Apple Jack coming directly from a Jersey family farm, this is the quintessential jersey drink. Ingredients include Laird's Apple Jack, Cointreau, lime juice, cranberry.

New Jerseyans love a good drink, and their favorites are as diverse as the state itself. NJ knows how to shake things up. So whether you're a fan of fruity concoctions or prefer something straight up, New Jersey has a cocktail for every taste. Cheers to that!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?