‘Do not hand out a diploma disconnected from proficiency’: Jersey sparks big school fight

New Jersey may soon say goodbye to a decades-old graduation requirement, and the debate around it is anything but quiet. On Monday, the Assembly approved a bill that would eliminate the New Jersey Graduation Proficiency Assessment — the test high school juniors must pass to receive a diploma. The vote, 55–17, reveals just how divided lawmakers remain over the value of standardized testing.

A growing push to end the exam

Supporters argue the exam has become more of a bureaucratic hurdle than a meaningful measure of student readiness. Assemblywoman Michele Matsikoudis says the test adds “very little insight,” noting that the state already collects plenty of data through other assessments. She also points out that many states have already moved away from exit exams.

Assemblywoman Rosy Bagolie offered a personal example: Her own son failed the math portion of the test but still went on to graduate, pass the PSATs, and earn a 4.0 GPA his first semester of college. To her, the lesson is clear — the exam measures test-taking under pressure, not true readiness for life after high school. She worries it disproportionately harms multilingual students, those with disabilities, and kids from low-income families.

Critics warn of lowered standards

Not everyone is convinced. Several Republicans, including Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia, argue that removing the test sends the wrong message. “Do not hand out a diploma disconnected from proficiency,” she warned, pointing to employers who already feel students are less prepared than in years past.

Assemblywoman Aura Dunn added that while a single test may not be perfect, eliminating it without a replacement leaves the state without a clear tool to measure outcomes. “We cannot fix what we refuse to measure,” she said.

What happens next?

The Senate still needs to take up a companion bill introduced earlier this year, though it has yet to be scheduled for a hearing. Lawmakers have until Jan. 13 to act before the legislative session resets — meaning students, parents, and educators are now watching closely to see whether this long-debated requirement finally meets its end.

