Young NJ driver in trouble after Tesla crash hurts juvenile passengers

Young NJ driver in trouble after Tesla crash hurts juvenile passengers

(Canva, BCPO)

🔶 Minor driver arrested after crash

🔶 Tesla veered and hit tree in NJ

🔶 3 juveniles were seriously hurt

CLOSTER — A young driver has been dealt charges in Bergen County after a Tesla crash left four young passengers hurt — three of them seriously.

Police in Closter received a 911 call on Dec. 1 around 6:30 p.m., reporting the collision involving a Tesla Model X in the area of Durie Avenue.

Closter data ( Google Maps)
loading...

Officers found the car had run off the road and hit a tree.

Four juvenile passengers were all taken to local hospitals. Three suffered serious injuries.

(Google Maps)
loading...

Investigators with the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office later determined that the Tesla had been traveling at a high rate of speed just before it crashed.

The juvenile driver now faces three counts of assault by auto resulting in serious bodily injury.

Ahead of a first appearance in family court in Hackensack, the individual was released into the custody of a guardian.

No details were given on who the Tesla belonged to.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Misheard Lyrics From Iconic Pop Songs

Stacker compiled a list of some of the most misheard pop lyrics to become infamous for the funny mistakes fans made when singing the "wrong" words.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Marvel Actor Yearbook Photos

See what Marvel’s stars looked like in their early years.

Movies With Surprising Rotten Tomatoes Scores

You might be shocked by the scores that these movies got from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.
Filed Under: Bergen County, Closter
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM