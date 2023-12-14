Young NJ driver in trouble after Tesla crash hurts juvenile passengers

🔶 Minor driver arrested after crash

🔶 Tesla veered and hit tree in NJ

🔶 3 juveniles were seriously hurt

CLOSTER — A young driver has been dealt charges in Bergen County after a Tesla crash left four young passengers hurt — three of them seriously.

Police in Closter received a 911 call on Dec. 1 around 6:30 p.m., reporting the collision involving a Tesla Model X in the area of Durie Avenue.

Closter data ( Google Maps) Tesla crash juveniles hurt Closter data ( Google Maps) loading...

Officers found the car had run off the road and hit a tree.

Four juvenile passengers were all taken to local hospitals. Three suffered serious injuries.

Closter ( Google Maps) (Google Maps) loading...

Investigators with the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office later determined that the Tesla had been traveling at a high rate of speed just before it crashed.

The juvenile driver now faces three counts of assault by auto resulting in serious bodily injury.

Ahead of a first appearance in family court in Hackensack, the individual was released into the custody of a guardian.

No details were given on who the Tesla belonged to.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Misheard Lyrics From Iconic Pop Songs Stacker compiled a list of some of the most misheard pop lyrics to become infamous for the funny mistakes fans made when singing the "wrong" words. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Marvel Actor Yearbook Photos See what Marvel’s stars looked like in their early years.