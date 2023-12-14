Young NJ driver in trouble after Tesla crash hurts juvenile passengers
CLOSTER — A young driver has been dealt charges in Bergen County after a Tesla crash left four young passengers hurt — three of them seriously.
Police in Closter received a 911 call on Dec. 1 around 6:30 p.m., reporting the collision involving a Tesla Model X in the area of Durie Avenue.
Officers found the car had run off the road and hit a tree.
Four juvenile passengers were all taken to local hospitals. Three suffered serious injuries.
Investigators with the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office later determined that the Tesla had been traveling at a high rate of speed just before it crashed.
The juvenile driver now faces three counts of assault by auto resulting in serious bodily injury.
Ahead of a first appearance in family court in Hackensack, the individual was released into the custody of a guardian.
No details were given on who the Tesla belonged to.
