NJ women reveal: Absolutely avoid giving these gifts
Gift-giving can be tricky this time of year; there’s added pressure to get a great present for the special people in your life.
While there’s no formula for what would make a perfect Christmas gift, there are items that should be avoided.
The website Dating Advice asked thousands of women across the U.S. what they’ve received from their partner that got a literal “Oh, you shouldn’t have” reaction.
The results seem like they’d be obvious, but apparently, some guys need this spelled out for them. Avoid giving these gifts to their baby, it’ll be cold inside, too.
Christmas gifts New Jersey women HATE to receive
5️⃣ Unrequested self-help books
Unless your partner specifically requests a book like this hoping to better themselves, the only message this gift is sending is, “I think there’s something seriously wrong with you.”
Oh no, my friend, if you think this is a good gift, there’s something off about you.
4️⃣ A diet book or weight loss program membership
Of course, we all want to be healthy, but this time of year, we’re all feeling the holiday pounds add up. You don’t want to let your significant other know, “I noticed your weight gain, and you should fix it.”
3️⃣ Personal hygiene products
This one is tricky because I love getting products that I could use for a nice bubble bath or just to pamper myself That said, there’s a difference between gifting someone bath bombs and giving them deodorant or mouthwash.
Be careful on that tightrope.
2️⃣ Cleaning supplies or a vacuum cleaner
These aren’t presents; these are for chores. If your living space needs these supplies, Christmas morning isn’t the right time to give them.
The biggest “no-no” for women in the Garden State was…
1️⃣ Last-minute “panic gifts" from drugstores
Do you want to tell the woman in your life, “I put no thought into this, spent under $20, and barely know your interests”? Then check out your local CVS or Walgreens!
The gift receiver will immediately be able to tell that you picked this up on the way home. Avoid this move at all costs.
Good luck with your holiday shopping!
Top ten mistakes people make at office holiday parties
Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore
LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century
Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock
Who to tip this holiday season and how much?
Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.