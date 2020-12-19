NJ woman thought she was buying a TV for a steal … it was box of rocks!

ORANGE — Remember, folks: If it's too good to be true, it probably is.

Township police are tying to find the man who sold a woman a $160 box of rocks.

It wasn't rocks she wanted, but a flat-screen television that the man had promised for a bargain price of $160, RLS Media reported Friday.

In recent years, online buy-and-sell groups — including Facebook's Marketplace — have become popular destinations for people looking for deals.

Just as in the days of Craigslist, authorities recommend these suggestions for caution: