Why did she go wrong way? NJ woman charged in death of child, other driver

⭕ NJ 2-vehicle crash kills child, woman

⭕ Driver of minivan was distracted, police say

⭕ Woman faces criminal charges

A 37-year-old Toms River woman has been criminally charged after a wrong-way crash between her minivan and an SUV last week killed both a child passenger and the other driver.

Sorah Tyner now faces two counts of vehicular homicide, as well as manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a child and assault by auto in connection with the deaths of 36-year-old Carolina Bonilla-Hernandez and a child in Tyner’s own vehicle, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

Tyner also was charged with hindering and obstruction.

Sorah Tyner (Ocean County jail)

The prosecutor's office did not initially confirm whether either of the children involved in the wreck were related to Tyner.

On May 30, around 5 p.m., Jackson police responded to the wreck in the area of Cleveland Court and East Veterans Highway.

Investigators said Tyner was heading westbound on East Veterans Highway in a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica with two child passengers.

Carolina Bonilla-Hernandez (oliveriefuneralhome.com)

While on a left-hand curve, Tyner allegedly crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting a 2010 GMC Terrain driven by Bonilla-Hernandez, of Jackson.

Bonilla-Hernandez was taken to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood, where she died of her injuries.

Tyner and her two child passengers were taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where one of the children died.

As of Friday, the second juvenile remained hospitalized in stable condition.

Tyner was treated for injuries and released.

Crash site in Jackson (Google Maps)

Detectives have found evidence that Tyner’s minivan was in the oncoming lane for some distance before the crash and that she was using her cell phone at the time.

The child that survived had been in a child car seat, investigators also said, while the young child who died had been wearing only a seatbelt— despite his age and weight legally requiring that he ride in a car seat, as well.

Tyner was arrested on Thursday.

She was being held in the Ocean County Jail, pending a detention hearing.

