NJ woman says she was attacked by a mother at a Philly museum

An Atlantic City woman says she was attacked while at a landmark museum with a young relative, after asking another child not to splash water in an incident that Philadelphia Police said was caught on video.

Danielle Vincent, 44, told NJ.com she was at the Franklin Institute around 3:30 p.m. on May 1 with her 4-year-old nephew and came upon a girl splashing water in an exhibit.

Vincent said to NJ.com that when she told the other child to stop because she was getting other people wet, the girl's mother began yelling at her.

A man then grabbed Vincent in a "bear hug" while that woman and another woman punched her, Vincent told NJ.com, leaving her with a likely concussion and her nephew shocked at what he saw.

Police said that the incident is still under investigation and that no arrests have been made as the adults accused of attacking Vincent left the museum before officers arrived.

The Franklin Institute on Wednesday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

