NJ woman says ride at Six Flags Great Adventure bashed her face

A Gloucester County woman has sued Six Flags Great Adventure, saying that she suffered serious and permanent injuries after being bashed in the face by a security lap bar on a ride.

In her lawsuit filed in April, Sharon Glass said that she was waiting to get off the parachute drop in May 2019, when a ride attendant raised the lap bar so high that it smashed her in the head.

Glass, a resident of the Williamstown section of Monroe Township, suffered "serious bodily harm” to her face, according to her suit.

She is seeking unspecified damages and recovery of her legal expenses from the Ocean County theme park and its parent companies.

The lawsuit was first filed in Gloucester County Superior Court but has been moved to federal court in Camden, since the parent company of Six Flags is based out-of-state.

