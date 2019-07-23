NJ woman left dog alone for month with no food, cops say

SAYREVILLE — A woman accused of letting her dog die by leaving it at home for more than a month without food or water has been indicted on animal cruelty charges.

Nora L. Seay, 34, of Sayreville, left her Pomeranian named Lady at home on Dec. 31, 2018, and did not return until the first week of February, Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey said Tuesday.

Seay did not leave a sufficient amount of food for the dog to survive, according to Carey.

Shay was charged with causing bodily injury resulting in the death to a living animal by failing to provide necessary care as the owner charged with the care of the animal.

Carey did not say why the woman left her home.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sayreville Police Department at 732-727-4444 or the Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745- 5948.

