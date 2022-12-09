NJ woman ‘dress coded’ at Disney World for her too-revealing shirt

A young woman from Monmouth County has been trending on social media after Disney World staff flagged her bandana-style shirt as inappropriate for the "family-friendly" theme park.

Jordyn Graime shared the experience to TikTok, sparking lots of reaction.

Among commenters, one person wrote "But Ariel can wear seashells."

The Manalapan native is a current softball player at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, according to her social media accounts.

She said she was given a "free" Disney-branded T-shirt to wear, instead.

According to the theme park website, “Disney reserves the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that is considered inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other Guests.”

“Proper attire, including shoes and shirts, must be worn at all times. The parks are a casual, family-oriented environment. Ensuring that the parks are family-friendly is an important part of the Disney experience. In that spirit, we ask you to use your discretion and common sense.”

Attire that is not appropriate for the parks — and which may result in refusal of admittance — includes but is not limited to:

👚 Clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics

👚 Excessively torn clothing

👚 Clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment

👚 Clothing that touches or drags on the ground

👚 Clothing with multiple layers is subject to search upon entry

👚 Objectionable tattoos

The park also says costumes and costume masks which may not be worn by guests 14 or older — with exceptions for specific Halloween and Christmas events.

