NJ woman, 21, charged with attempted murder of 3-year-old relative
MANVILLE — A 21-year-old woman has been accused of trying to kill a young toddler last month.
Alfonsina Anguita, of Manville, was charged with attempted murder of a three-year-old, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald.
Anguita and the child are relatives, the prosecutor’s office confirmed to New Jersey 101.5 on Monday, without going into further detail.
Detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit were called to a nearby hospital on Dec. 12, where medical staff reported evidence and marks of physical abuse and strangulation in a young victim.
Police spoke with the child, who said that the injuries were suffered while under the care of Anguita.
After further investigation by the SCPO SVU and Manville police, Anguita was arrested on Dec. 21, charged with first-degree attempted murder and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
She was being held in Somerset County Jail, pending a detention hearing in court.
Anyone with information regarding the incident was urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit at 908-231-7100 or Manville Police at 908-725-1900 or by using the STOPit app on a smart device.
Information can also be shared through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).
